Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said an 18-year-old girl is in the hospital with a life-threatening injury after a shooting Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to a home near S. Florida Street and 8th Avenue on reports of a drive-by shooting.

Police said an 18-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

Several shell casings were found in the street, according to police.

A nearby home, that was occupied at the time of the shooting, was also found to have bullet holes.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.