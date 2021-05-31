Amarillo police attends graduation for fallen officer’s daughter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend, Amarillo Police Department attended Quanah High School’s graduation ceremony to celebrate the daughter of one of the departments fallen officers.

Amarillo Chief of Police, Martin Birkenfeld, officer Kurt Anderson and members of the APD honor guard attended the graduation ceremony.

The graduate, Ashlynn Simmons, is the youngest daughter of officer Mark Simmons who succumbed to injuries in 2008, which he sustained in a traffic accident while on duty in a patrol car three years earlier.

This weekend, Ashlynn Simmons, youngest daughter of Officer Mark Simmons, graduated from Quanah High School. APD Chief... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, May 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.