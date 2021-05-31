Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police attends graduation for fallen officer’s daughter

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend, Amarillo Police Department attended Quanah High School’s graduation ceremony to celebrate the daughter of one of the departments fallen officers.

Amarillo Chief of Police, Martin Birkenfeld, officer Kurt Anderson and members of the APD honor guard attended the graduation ceremony.

The graduate, Ashlynn Simmons, is the youngest daughter of officer Mark Simmons who succumbed to injuries in 2008, which he sustained in a traffic accident while on duty in a patrol car three years earlier.

This weekend, Ashlynn Simmons, youngest daughter of Officer Mark Simmons, graduated from Quanah High School. APD Chief...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, May 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
New in Amarillo: Chains open along Coulter Street.
New in Amarillo: Organic juice, chain restaurants coming to Coulter Street
Clovis woman killed after vehicle crashes through apartment
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions

Latest News

GIRL SCOUTS NEEDING STAFF
Worker shortage impacting Camp Kiwanis in Amarillo
Wet forecast...
Wet forecast...
President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden honors war dead at Arlington, implores nation to heal
Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting