Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Bulls play last ever home game in the Civic Center

Bulls fall to Mudbugs 3 to 2, in game 4 of playoff series
By Paige Sachse
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls enter game 4 with the Shreveport Mudbugs battling for the NAHL Robertson Cup.

The Bulls really working hard offensively right out of the gate...a lot of shots on goal but, just cant get it there just yet. A nice save by Mudbug’s goalie, Cole Hudson.

He makes a couple more nice saves trying to keep the Bulls from getting the lead.

Close to the end of the first period, at the 19 minute mark, a sneak behind the goal and Logan Dombrowsky taps it in for the first goal of the game. Bulls are up 1 to 0.

Unfortunately, the Amarillo Bulls fall in game four, 3 to 1.

They spend their last game ever in the Amarillo Civic Center as a team before they move on to Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
New in Amarillo: Chains open along Coulter Street.
New in Amarillo: Organic juice, chain restaurants coming to Coulter Street
Clovis woman killed after vehicle crashes through apartment
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions

Latest News

SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Randon Johnson, Amarillo Sandies Head Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo Hockey
Amarillo High Sandies advance to Region finals after sweeping Birdville
VIDEO: Amarillo High Sandies baseball team advances to the state tournament