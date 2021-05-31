Amarillo Bulls play last ever home game in the Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls enter game 4 with the Shreveport Mudbugs battling for the NAHL Robertson Cup.

The Bulls really working hard offensively right out of the gate...a lot of shots on goal but, just cant get it there just yet. A nice save by Mudbug’s goalie, Cole Hudson.

He makes a couple more nice saves trying to keep the Bulls from getting the lead.

Close to the end of the first period, at the 19 minute mark, a sneak behind the goal and Logan Dombrowsky taps it in for the first goal of the game. Bulls are up 1 to 0.

Unfortunately, the Amarillo Bulls fall in game four, 3 to 1.

They spend their last game ever in the Amarillo Civic Center as a team before they move on to Iowa.

