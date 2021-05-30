Viewers Choice Awards
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Widespread severe weather is expected today and tonight with the threat of large hail, flooding rains, strong winds and possibly an isolated tornado.

A slow moving storm system is located to our west giving us the energy for the storms and as a result there is a Tornado Watch in effect until midnight and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for eastern New Mexico until 6 PM MDT.

A line of storms will form later this evening and move across the combined panhandles through the evening hours and should exit the east panhandles after midnight.

Scattered showers and storms will be likely again for Monday but the severe threat will be much lower and our highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

