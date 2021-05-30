Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

First Alert Storm Event This Evening

Risk Area
Risk Area(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Heavy thunderstorms are expected this evening for much of the area. Storms will begin by evening in the western part of our area and then move eastward across a good portion of or area through the evening hours. The heaviest storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. With heavy rain and saturated ground in some areas there will also be a threat of flash flooding. Outdoor activities will also place people at risk of lightning dangers.

You are encouraged to stay tuned and stay informed as storms develop late today.

Most Read

Route 66′s historic U-Drop Inn reopens diner after a quarter century.
Route 66′s historic U-Drop Inn reopens diner after a quarter century
Amarillo police asking for information involving a murder of a 20-year-old
common illnesses in children resurface
Amarillo pediatricians comment about common childhood illnesses making a come back
BSA celebrates student who couldn’t attend graduation
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook

Latest News

Dogs compete in Memorial Day Weekend Agility Trials
Dogs compete in Memorial Day Weekend Agility Trials
Amarillo Museum of Art hosts Summer Art Events & Activities
Amarillo Museum of Art hosts Summer Art Events & Activities
Severe Weather Update, 10:30 p.m., 5/30
Severe Weather Update, 10:30 p.m., 5/30
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 5/29
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 5/29