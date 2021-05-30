First Alert Storm Event This Evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Heavy thunderstorms are expected this evening for much of the area. Storms will begin by evening in the western part of our area and then move eastward across a good portion of or area through the evening hours. The heaviest storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. With heavy rain and saturated ground in some areas there will also be a threat of flash flooding. Outdoor activities will also place people at risk of lightning dangers.

You are encouraged to stay tuned and stay informed as storms develop late today.