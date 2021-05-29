Viewers Choice Awards
Rainy Holiday Weekend Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
After a mostly quiet Saturday, we’re looking to head into the latter part of our weekend and Memorial Day holiday on a cool and rainy note. Starting tomorrow by mid-day, we’ll start to see showers and thunderstorms form in the north, then begin to push their way south later in the day, posing some severe threats, but our main concern is heavy widespread rains that could cause flash flooding concerns. Then going into Monday, more storms will be popping up, but we’ll be watching the south to southwestern portions of the area more closely this time around, with similar threats. In terms of temperatures, expect highs staying down in the mid-60s with winds out of the south-east to north-east at 10-20 mph.

