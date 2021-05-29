Rainy Holiday Weekend Ahead

After a mostly quiet Saturday, we’re looking to head into the latter part of our weekend and Memorial Day holiday on a cool and rainy note. Starting tomorrow by mid-day, we’ll start to see showers and thunderstorms form in the north, then begin to push their way south later in the day, posing some severe threats, but our main concern is heavy widespread rains that could cause flash flooding concerns. Then going into Monday, more storms will be popping up, but we’ll be watching the south to southwestern portions of the area more closely this time around, with similar threats. In terms of temperatures, expect highs staying down in the mid-60s with winds out of the south-east to north-east at 10-20 mph.