New time boaters expected to hit the waters this holiday weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials expect a surge in first time boaters out this holiday weekend after record sales of boats throughout last year.

Every memorial day weekend, Lake Meredith is packed with visitors from across the Panhandle.

But, officials are paying more attention this year as incidents among first time boaters have already started in the past couple of weeks.

“Getting out into the water, and starting to have issues where it is taking on water because they forgot to put the plug in the boat,” said Eric Smith, superintendent at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument.

Also, given the weather has been fickle these past couple of days, officials want boaters to keep an eye on possible storms.

“We have also seen where a storm came up and they moved the boat towards the wind and the winds were coming back over the boat and it ended up sinking the boat,” said Smith.

That is also why having the right size life jacket for kids is important, as the wrong size could allow a child to slip out.

At Lake Meredith, boaters have already begun arriving and the campgrounds are almost full.

A local bait shop says they had a shipment delivered today to keep up with the expected demand.

But as State Game Warden Shane Lewis says, there are a lot of rules out on the water that not just first timers, but many regulars are simply not aware of.

“One of the more common violations we have is among jet ski’s operating within 50 feet of each other and excess of headway speed and so if you’re on a jet ski and you are within 50 feet of any object, just slow it down to an idle,” said Shane Lewis, Texas State Game warden.

Both implore people who will be drinking on a boat to have a designated boat driver since not only is it the right thing, but you could get a BUI.

