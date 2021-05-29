Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Group: Spot where car hit ‘School of Rock’ actor is unsafe

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago intersection where an actor who appeared in the movie “School of Rock” was killed while riding his bicycle was flagged three years ago by a traffic safety group as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” by a traffic safety group, but it says no improvements were made.

In its 2018 study, the Active Transportation Alliance identified the intersection in the Avondale neighborhood on the city’s northwest side as a “high-crash area” because of its poor visibility and heavy traffic.

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, was struck by a car at the intersection Wednesday and declared dead at a hospital. Police said a witness told officers that Clark, who was 32, was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle crossing Logan at Western Avenue.

Authorities said the 20-year-old driver who struck Clark was issued several citations, and the accident remains under investigation.

Clark’s death led the transportation alliance to renew its calls for safety improvements at the location, which runs partly under the Kennedy Expressway.

“We can only hope that we see an immediate response before another tragedy happens,” Jim Merrell, the advocacy nonprofit’s managing director told the Chicago Sun-Times. “This didn’t have to happen.”

Merrill said the group made several recommendations to make the intersection, which runs partly under the Kennedy Expressway, safer but that none have been put in place.

Clark was at least the second bicyclist known to have been killed at the intersection. Tyler Fabeck, 22, was struck and killed by a driver there in April 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 66′s historic U-Drop Inn reopens diner after a quarter century.
Route 66′s historic U-Drop Inn reopens diner after a quarter century
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10
BSA celebrates student who couldn’t attend graduation
Amarillo police asking for information involving a murder of a 20-year-old
Students of color entering college but having trouble graduating
Male students of color make up majority of students leaving Amarillo College without graduating

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1983, file photo, Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton , right, puts a hook shot...
Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.
Two-year-old girl becomes youngest American member of Mensa
The remains of 215 children are found at the site of what was one of Canada's largest Indian...
Remains of 215 Indigenous kids found at Canadian school