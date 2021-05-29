Viewers Choice Awards
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

By KPTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon mother says her daughter, Destini Crane, is fighting for her life after trying to recreate a fire challenge she saw on TikTok.

“It was unreal. Heartbreaking like I don’t think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible,” Destini’s mother Kimberly Crane said.

Portland firefighter Rob Garrison says dangerous viral challenges can put everyone at risk.

He says when skin catches on fire, it burns within seconds.

“You could be standing next to a lake if you want and light yourself on fire and by the time you hit the water, you’re probably going to have burns on your body,” Garrison said.

Destini has been in the intensive care unit since May 14.

She had a tracheotomy and doctors are now in the process of doing skin grafts on her arm and neck.

The Cranes are now warning other parents about the dangers the videos pose and say they want to prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

“Monitor what kids are looking at because they can put themselves in dangerous situations without even realizing it,” Destini’s sister Andrea Crane said.

Garrison says this is an important conversation parents need to have with their children.

“You’re not only putting yourself in danger. You’re putting your entire family and anybody who is in that building in danger,” he said.

Destini’s family says she will be in the hospital for the next couple of months.

