Getting back to the true meaning of Memorial Day: first responders help carry the load

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Carrying the load for others- That’s the goal of those who participated in a fundraiser walk Friday in Amarillo.

They’re raising money and awareness for first responders and military members who need it.

With backpacks on and flags in hand, first responders and others made the three mile walk from AFD’s Fire Station 13 to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

They raised awareness for the memorial day mission called Carry The Load.

“The original people that came together to form the group... they wanted this to mean something.” said Robert Lopez, a volunteer with Carry the Load and a Dallas Firefighter. “To go back to the true meaning of Memorial Day, you know what it’s all about.“

The nonprofit helps connect people with the sacrifices made by military, veterans, first responders and their families, providing things like scholarships.

“We want to bring awareness, you know, that, in that these scholarships are specifically for them and anything that they can do to support financially support this cause,” said Sergeant Robert Huddleston with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “It also provides relief at places like wind river ranch, which gives first responders and military a place to escape from the stress of their service.”

“We see a lot of bad stuff out there and sometimes it can get to you,” said Amarillo Fire PIO Jeff Justus. “And the stress over the years, you got to find ways to deal with it so this is a great place to deal with that stress.”

“We just like the community to understand that although as first responders and military we’re always helping people, sometimes those guys need help too,” said Justus. “And so this is important for us to find that help.”

If you’d like to contribute to the cause, the QR code below will take you directly to the donation page.

Carry the Load QR Code (kfda)

