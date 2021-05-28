Viewers Choice Awards
Wet Holiday Weekend Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It looks like our severe weather threats are being toned down, but rain chances are looking pretty solid for the holiday weekend. For Friday, expect to feel the effects of Thursday’s cold front, as highs across the area will only reach up into the low 70s, however southeast winds at 10 mph will keep our dewpoints nice and high. This afternoon going into tonight, showers and thunderstorms could fire up in the western ends of the area, then track their way east across the area, but as previously stated, severe storms are possible, but main threats are lower.

As you head into your Memorial Day weekend, Saturday will be mainly quiet with mostly cloudy skies, but Sunday and Monday are looking to see widespread, all-day rain chances with a couple of thunderstorms thrown in.

