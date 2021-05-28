Viewers Choice Awards
Stormy Memorial Day Weekend.

By Allan Gwyn
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There may be a couple of storms off to the west this evening but the likely hood of those making it into the central panhandles is low. Higher humidity will keep our lows in the mid 50s for Saturday morning with another chance for isolated storms after midnight into Sunday morning. Highs will climb into the low 70s for Saturday and in the upper 60s for Sunday. Sunday will have a chance for storms just about anywhere in the area throughout the day. Memorial Day will also stay in the 60s with a very good chance for showers and storms.

