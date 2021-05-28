Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Several sharks ping along the eastern, gulf coasts heading into the weekend

Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the gulf as we head into the Memorial...
Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the gulf as we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.(Chris Ross | OCEARCH)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the Gulf of Mexico heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine species, Breton and Hirtle pinged off the South Carolina coast Friday morning while Rose arrived a day earlier.

Breton is a 13′3″ white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds. It is the first shark tagged during OCEARCH’s “Expedition Nova Scotia 2020” and is named for the people of Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

Hirtle, a 10′9″ white male shark, was also tagged during the expedition and was named after Hirtle’s Beach, where it was tagged.

Rose also made its way to the Carolina coast after being tagged during “Expedition Nova Scotia 2020.” The female is 10′5″ and was named after Rose Bay not far from where it was tagged.

OCEARCH is showing that white sharks Freya and Gladee are pinging near the Pamlico Sound on the coast of North Carolina.

Like the others pinging off the South Carolina coast, Gladee was tagged during OCEARCH’s “Expedition Nova Scotia 2020.” Freya, however, was tagged during “Expedition Carolinas” in March 2021.

Higher along the eastern coast, you’ll find three other white sharks - Martha, Charlotte and Monomoy - swimming between Long Island and New Jersey.

There are a number of mako sharks pinging in the Gulf of Mexico, three of which are hanging around near the coast of Corpus Christi.

Mako sharks are among the fastest swimming fish in the ocean and are known to make large-scale movements, according to OCEARCH. The tagged mako sharks show scientists about their migration patterns and habitat use in the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyricc Graves
12-year-old girl has been found
Ruby Annamarie Soliz
Potter County officials search for woman wanted on burglary charges
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Amarillo police investigating a reported shooting at Mary Hazelrigg Park
Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10

Latest News

In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
US says agencies largely fended off latest Russian hack
It's a seller's market. But that means some prospective homebuyers are being outpriced in their...
Homebuyers increasingly willing to pay above asking price
It's a seller's market. But that means some prospective homebuyers are being outpriced in their...
Sizzling housing market sparks homebying frenzy
The City of Amarillo unveiled the new Amarillo City Transit buses this morning.
Amarillo Transit Department expanding free services to new locations
Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions.
CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers