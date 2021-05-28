Male students of color make up majority of students leaving Amarillo College without graduating

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although students of color are getting in to college, many are not making it to graduation.

The issue with retention among students of color is nationwide, but Amarillo College has noticed the rates are alarming low among males of color.

“So, on average for our first time in college students, we still are losing 25 percent of our students when they coming in the fall by Christmas,” said Dr. Tamara Clunis, vice president of Academic Affairs at Amarillo College. “So, we want to be able to increase that. Our male students of color are in that group of that 25 percent, and are the predominant group we are losing.”

The program begins with a summer orientation specifically for incoming males of color to get their input on resources they might need and engage them on campus early on.

“They can hit the ground running in August. They are going to already be ahead of other students,” said Dr. Clunis.

Along with this, there is already a male success initiative that focuses on those currently on campus.

In their case, the college is noticing one of the issues is many work and struggle to balance both.

“They really don’t know what to expect when they go to college or they may be a little bit behind academically. It is really connecting them with resources, how to develop their skills so they can be successful in the classroom and then in their career,” said Jamie Perez, director of Transfer Success, Amarillo College.

He adds it has been difficult to attract students to the program.

One of the few is Joshua Galan who is on his third year at Amarillo College and joined to hear from guest speakers.

“Just to be able to see that type of person and their successes and riches that they were able to gain. It is one of those things when you see first hand that leave you speechless,” said Galan.

A study also showed that due to COVID-19, students of color could be six to 12 months behind academically, compared with four to eight months for white students.

The staff says these stats add to the importance of their continued efforts and hope to see results from the initiative.

