Llano Cemetery hosting Memorial Day ceremony in honor of veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery will be hosting the Memorial Day Ceremony in honor of Veterans who have served.

On Monday, May 31, Congressman Ronny Jackson will be speaking at the ceremony to honor the veterans.

The Avenue of Flags which began in 2014 will be honoring over 190 Veterans.

This year it will include the raising of 42 new flags from families who were unable to participate last year and families who have donated over the past year.

Llano Cemetery will also be honoring, Mark N. Blankenship, who was the Executive Director of Llano Cemetery for the past eight years.

He will be honored for beginning the Avenue of Flags shortly after starting the Avenue of Flags at Llano Cemetery.

The Memorial Service begins at 10:00 a.m. at Poppy Field north of the Pantheon Mausoleum with the Blue Sky Honor Flight Flyover.

