Liberal police arrest woman for child endangerment after DUI with children in car

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERAL, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was charged with aggravated child endangerment after driving under the influence with her children inside the car.

On Wednesday May 26, Liberal officials responded to a call near North Pershing Ave.

A 31-year-old woman was driving while under the influence of alcohol, with her children inside.

The oldest child, her 14-year-old son, was in the passanger seat and became scared for himself and his siblings.

The son reached over to put the car in neutral and steered the car to the side of the road and called 911.

The police found the vehicle at a home.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and transported to Steward County Jail.

She was charged with driving under the influence, aggravated child endangerment, and intimidation of a victim.

She was also charged with domestic battery and criminal damage stemming from an incident at a different location.

