GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how the Boys Ranch program helps students after graduation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boys Ranch system continues to help students even after graduation.

A beneficial program is helping one young man learn the ropes in life as we see.

Josh Noble has learned to “cowboy up” in life. He is a cowboy through and through - you may have seen him demonstrating his rope skills on a local street corner.

“I was adopted here in Amarillo, from Clarendon Texas, like in 2004. I have been roping since I was seven, and I have seen some people do rope tricks. I just decided I wanted to do it too, and it’s been a long road learning how to do that,” said Josh.

He has dealt with many issues and challenges, but with some helpful resources and the help of caring people available through the Boys Ranch system, Josh embraces life and is doing well.

“Josh is a kind, caring, sweet, tender child,” said Kim Reeves.

Like others graduating from Boys Ranch, some extra assistance may be needed in establishing an independent life.

“What we have at the alumni support center is that, we do a transitional living program and um, it’s really designed for young adult between 18 to 24 years old,” said Reeves. “A lot of the time they still needs some extra support or some time in a safe place to work on some additional skills before they go out into the community on their own” “We can house about 25 to 30 kids just depending on the need and they focus on saving money we have them pay rent once a month but we actually put that rent into a savings account and then we give it all back at the end of the program.″

The program has had huge impacts on Boys Ranch alumni.

“It was great, such a blessing had me save some money up, uh helped me get the job. I have right now been here about a little over four years now, but with the money I have saved here, it took to my advantage to help purchase a house back in August of 19,” said Lawrence Moreno.

“My plan is to stay here until I get my own place. At the end of my time staying here I get all the money on rent back,” said Josh.

“They also do a series of life skills while they here they include car maintenance, how to open a bank account and how to get a job and to maintain a job,” said Reeves.

The program can help to bring security, hope and a purpose to young men like Josh.

“He loves people sharing his talents with people in the community, keeping people happy. He feel like part of his mission is to help people be happy, and to make them smile like he has accomplished something, and he does that,” said Reeves.

With a smile that he brought to my face, mission accomplished.

“Once you are part of our Boys Ranch family you can still be a member of that family for as long as you want,” said Reeves.

The students may leave the Boys Ranch, but they don’t leave the Boys Ranch system and the alumni program here helps to make a positive future possible.

