Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Cooler with rain chances...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front has moved through the area Thursday evening and helped fire a couple of strong storms in the southeast panhandle but now the area is clear. In the wake of this cold front highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 70s with SE winds and a chance for a few strong storms. The weekend will also be a little cooler with highs staying in the low 70s along with a slight chance for storms on Saturday. Rain chances go up dramatically on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Amarillo police investigating a reported shooting at Mary Hazelrigg Park
Amarillo officials have located 11-year-old juvenile
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns with chance for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Strong Cold Front
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 5/27
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 5/27
Shelden Web Graphic
Stormy Season in Full Effect
It’s A First Alert Evening, Severe Storms Expected