Cooler with rain chances...

A cold front has moved through the area Thursday evening and helped fire a couple of strong storms in the southeast panhandle but now the area is clear. In the wake of this cold front highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 70s with SE winds and a chance for a few strong storms. The weekend will also be a little cooler with highs staying in the low 70s along with a slight chance for storms on Saturday. Rain chances go up dramatically on Sunday and Monday.

