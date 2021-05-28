Viewers Choice Awards
City of Amarillo offices to close for Memorial Day

Source: City of Amarillo
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will close their facilities in observance of Memorial Day on Monday.

City Hall, Amarillo City Transit, the Amarillo Public Library and the city landfill and brush sites will be closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic and drive-thru testing site will also be closed Monday.

Solid Waste collection for residents and commercial customers will be pushed back one day.

