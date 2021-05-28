City of Amarillo offices to close for Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will close their facilities in observance of Memorial Day on Monday.

City Hall, Amarillo City Transit, the Amarillo Public Library and the city landfill and brush sites will be closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic and drive-thru testing site will also be closed Monday.

Solid Waste collection for residents and commercial customers will be pushed back one day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.