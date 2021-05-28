Bulls lose overtime heartbreaker to MudBugs, Shreveport leads NAHL series 2-1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls hosted the Shreveport MudBugs for game three for their best-of-five series. Both teams entered Thursday night tied 1-1, but it was the MudBugs who stole the lead winning in overtime 3-2. Bulls goalie Andrew Takacs saved 38 of 41 shots on goal, and the MudBugs outshot the bulls 41 to 35.

Shreveport scored the lone goal of the first period by Garrett Steele. Takacs left the goal crease to attack and puck, leaving the net open for a shot by Steele. Bulls got on the board in the second. Ryan Coughlin scored on a rebounder, tying it up at 1-all. Then Steele scored again for the 2-1 lead. Amarillo’s Harrison Scott tied it up in the third period with 21 seconds left in regulation, sending the game to OT. The MudBugs got the final goal by Dawson Sciarrino for the 3-2 win.

It’s win or go home for the Bulls now. Game four is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. Game five, if necessary, will be played on Sunday at 7:11 p.m. in Shreveport.

