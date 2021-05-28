Viewers Choice Awards
BSA celebrates student who couldn’t attend graduation

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System made sure a local student didn’t miss out on their graduation.

Jaideyn Hill was unable to attend her graduation ceremony due to medical reasons, so BSA staff members brough the ceremony to her.

They hung decorations in the pediatrics department, baked a graduation cake, and ended the day with a special ceremony.

One nurse says Jaideyn is an inspiration to all, and during her time at BSA, she has touched their lives deeply.

When patient Jaideyn Hill was unable to attend her graduation ceremony due to medical reasons, the BSA staff decided to...

Posted by BSA Health System on Thursday, May 27, 2021

