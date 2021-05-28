Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

COVID afflicted 1 in 10 Americans, Johns Hopkins says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some 10% of people in the United States have had COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 33.2 million reported cases nationwide.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers are likely an undercount.

The agency believes the actual number of infections is closer to 115 million, or about one-third of all Americans.

Official counts are highest in North Dakota, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

They’re lowest in Hawaii, Vermont and Oregon.

The Biden administration has set a goal of administering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of the nation’s residents by the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyricc Graves
12-year-old girl has been found
Ruby Annamarie Soliz
Potter County officials search for woman wanted on burglary charges
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Amarillo police investigating a reported shooting at Mary Hazelrigg Park
Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10

Latest News

Source: Amarillo Police Department
Amarillo police ask public for help in April murder investigation
Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said traveler behavior that threatens...
DHS says no vaccine passport plans, clarifying Mayorkas
Jay Grisamore's record-breaking mohawk requires hard work.
Minnesota man holds mohawk world record
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Rep. Ronny Jackson to speak at Texas Panhandle War Memorial ceremony