Amarillo Transit Department expanding free services to new locations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Transit Department is expanding free service to new locations in north Amarillo starting next week.

Starting on Tuesday, ACT will provide free transportation to the Thompson Park pool, wonderland and the Amarillo Zoo.

Transportation will be provided by ACT’s routes that provide service to the hamlet and north heights areas.

Vehicles will stop at these locations ever one and a half hours beginning at 7:20 in the morning.

