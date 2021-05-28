Amarillo police asking for information involving a murder of a 20-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives are asking for information of a 20-year-old man who was shot and murdered on April 8.

Officials are asking for information of the murder of U’vante Douglas who died of his injuries after being shot on April 8.

If anyone has video of this incident or information that could help solve the case, call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Officials said Douglas died from his injuries and a 19-year-old man received non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

