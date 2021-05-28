Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police asking for information involving a murder of a 20-year-old

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives are asking for information of a 20-year-old man who was shot and murdered on April 8.

Officials are asking for information of the murder of U’vante Douglas who died of his injuries after being shot on April 8.

If anyone has video of this incident or information that could help solve the case, call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Officials said Douglas died from his injuries and a 19-year-old man received non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives are still searching for anyone who may have information on the murder...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, May 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

