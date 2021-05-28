Amarillo police ask public for help in April homicide investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public for help in solving the murder of 20-year-old U’vante Douglas.

Douglas was shot outside of Guitars and Cadillacs in April. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Amarillo Police Department said detectives are still searching for anyone with information on his murder, and they believe someone may have video of the incident or information that could help the case.

Those with information are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

