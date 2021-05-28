Amarillo pediatricians comment about common childhood illnesses making a come back

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the loosening of pandemic restrictions, Croup and other common illnesses in children are resurfacing.

Over the past few weeks local pediatricians have seen an uptick in patients with Croup, a respiratory infection that obstructs breathing and causes a distinctive barking cough.

“I’m seeing croup caused by parainfluenza several times a day,” said Dr. Rex Fletcher, pediatrician.

Doctors say, Croup is just one of many other illnesses around right now that typically show up during winter.

“We usually don’t see much Croup during the summer time, which is a little weird,” said Dr. Mariada George, M.D., F.A.A.P, pediatrician at Panhandle Pediatrics.

“Inflluenza, parainfluenza and some other viruses going on right now,” said Dr. Fletcher.

“We kind of see things in little waves so,” said Dr. George. “We’ll see maybe a week or so or, several days of one thing and then that’ll kind of go off a little bit, and then we see something else.”

Croup, is usually treated with a steroid and improves within a few days.

“If you think your child has Croup, you can take them outside where is cool and see if that would sooth the breathing and the cough,” said Dr. George. “The other thing you can do is go into a steamy shower and that kind of also soothes it.”

While Dr. George says she’s not expecting a big number of infections this summer, because kids are more spread out, they still recommend parents to be on the lookout for common viruses.

“A lot of people, since the adults have been vaccinated, they’re taking the mask from the children too, but the children still can get covid and they can still get other diseases,” said Dr. George.

