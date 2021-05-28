Amarillo High back to fifth straight Regional Semifinal, Berry lands spot on THSBCA All Star roster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The seventh ranked Amarillo High Sandies are making another deep playoff run, advancing to the UIL regional semifinals for the fifth consecutive season. The Sandies, led by third year Head Coach Randon Johnson, will face the Birdville Hawks in a class 5A three-game series starting this Friday in Lubbock.

Amarillo High has won six of their last eight games by a huge margin, but the veteran group led by 14 seniors will face their toughest challenge yet, battling two pitchers that can touch close to 90 miles per hour.

”You know they’re going to challenge us with their guys on the mound that are really good and a young man that threw a complete game three against a really good Legacy team. We have to be able to find ways to score runs,” said Johnson.

Keep an eye on Sandies senior centerfielder Davien Berry. He earned a spot on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association North All Star team, featuring 20 players from class 5A and 6A.

”It was a big achievement. I mean I was surprised kind of because it’s a big thing,” said Berry. “They pick however many kids out of the state and it’s just a big honor.”

It’s a huge honor for the Frank Phillips College commit. Berry will play in the All Star game on Sunday, June 20 at 1 p.m. in Round Rock on Dell Diamond field.

“He (Berry) hits for average. He’s hit for power this year,” said Johnson. “Been a big spot in our lineup, and just guy that when a ball gets hit out there most of the time the kids in our dugout are like we’ve got a guy there and he always makes a play.”

The Amarillo High Sandies face Birdville on Friday at 5 p.m. at Texas Tech’s Rip Griffin Park. Game two is set for Saturday at noon on Lubbock Christian’s Hays Field, and game three if necessary will follow.

