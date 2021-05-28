AFD to walk in fundraiser for organization helping first responders, veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters are participating in a fundraiser walk for an organization that helps first responders and wounded warriors tomorrow.

The walk is for Wind River Ranch, an organization that offers camp stays for first responders and veterans in Estes Park, Colorado.

Amarillo Fire Department will join the walk, starting at Station 13 and walking along the sidewalks to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial near S. Georgia Street and Interstate 27.

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. at Fire Station 13, located at 6383 SW 45th Avenue.

AFD said the public is welcome to join the walk.

“As First Responders, we deal with some highly stressful situations,” wrote Jeff Justus, public information officer for AFD. “Some of us, in one way or another, suffer from the stress...the Wind River Ranch in Estes Park, CO is the perfect place to unwind and de-stress.”

Wind River Ranch is a non-profit dude and guest ranch in the Rocky Mountains.

The ranch offers a week-long camp for first responders and military to rest and recharge.

“Their ministry goal is to scholarship 35% of their cabins to individuals, families, wounded warriors, pastors, couples and single moms. The number of scholarships is dependent upon the generosity of individuals, families, organizations, businesses and grants,” wrote Justus. “These programs and scholarships can only be made available to the extent they can be funded.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.