West Texas Comanches advance to 2A Regional Semifinals, led by 10 seniors

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas Comanches are back in the UIL 2A Regional Semifinals, but this time with a strong core of seniors. The Comanches are two postseason wins away from advancing the farthest in program history. West Texas credits their success to their large senior class, which is rare for a 2A school.

“That’s what is driving us. We have 10 seniors and they’ve played together since they were little bitty,” said Head Coach Matt Green.

“We have that chemistry like no other,” said junior pitcher Nicholas Romero. “We’ve been together since we were very young. I think we have what it takes.”

West Texas is back in the Regional Semifinals for the first time since 2017, but this year is extra special since last season was taken away during COVID.

“It’s great to just actually be out here and play since last year was taken from us, so making it this far feels like a redemption to that,” said senior shortstop Jayden Harvey.

The Comanches will play the Anson Tigers in a best of three-game series.

“These are probably some of the best pitchers we’ve seen, so we’re going to have to get our bats hot,” said Harvey. “I have a lot of faith in our defense especially with Nick pitching.”

“What’s driving us defensively is we’re making plays behind our pitching,” said Green. “We throw the ball over the plate, we let the other team put it in play and we catch the ball.”

The well-rounded Comanches believe their experience and team chemistry have been the key.

“Make history in the school,” said Romero. “Go farther than nobody else has. Let’s prove everybody wrong.”

The Comanches take on Anson in the 2A Regional Semifinals starting Friday at 5 p.m. in Littlefield. Game two and game three, if necessary, are scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.