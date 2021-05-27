Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

West Texas Comanches advance to 2A Regional Semifinals, led by 10 seniors

Comanches advanced to the Regional Finals in 2016-17
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas Comanches are back in the UIL 2A Regional Semifinals, but this time with a strong core of seniors. The Comanches are two postseason wins away from advancing the farthest in program history. West Texas credits their success to their large senior class, which is rare for a 2A school.

“That’s what is driving us. We have 10 seniors and they’ve played together since they were little bitty,” said Head Coach Matt Green.

“We have that chemistry like no other,” said junior pitcher Nicholas Romero. “We’ve been together since we were very young. I think we have what it takes.”

West Texas is back in the Regional Semifinals for the first time since 2017, but this year is extra special since last season was taken away during COVID.

“It’s great to just actually be out here and play since last year was taken from us, so making it this far feels like a redemption to that,” said senior shortstop Jayden Harvey.

The Comanches will play the Anson Tigers in a best of three-game series.

“These are probably some of the best pitchers we’ve seen, so we’re going to have to get our bats hot,” said Harvey. “I have a lot of faith in our defense especially with Nick pitching.”

“What’s driving us defensively is we’re making plays behind our pitching,” said Green. “We throw the ball over the plate, we let the other team put it in play and we catch the ball.”

The well-rounded Comanches believe their experience and team chemistry have been the key.

“Make history in the school,” said Romero. “Go farther than nobody else has. Let’s prove everybody wrong.”

The Comanches take on Anson in the 2A Regional Semifinals starting Friday at 5 p.m. in Littlefield. Game two and game three, if necessary, are scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns with chance for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes
Makuc David Makuc
Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation

Latest News

The Randall Raiders baseball team, Tascosa track and Canyon High tennis team celebrated signing...
Three Randall baseball players sign NLI, Tascosa’s Saylor Abbot and Canyon’s Bryce Ware put pen to paper
marillo hockey fans were introduced to next season’s NAHL locally owned team, the Wranglers, a...
Welcome back Wranglers, NAHL introduces new team next season
Bushland baseball players Tate Nebhut and Coleman Junell commit to colleges
Bushland baseball players Tate Nebhut and Coleman Junell commit to colleges
VIDEO: Three Randall baseball players sign NLI, Tascosa's Saylor Abbot and Canyon's Bryce Ware put pen to paper