Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Welcome back Wranglers, NAHL introduces new team next season

Wranglers replace Bulls (2010-21)
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo hockey fans were introduced to next season’s NAHL locally owned team, the Wranglers, a mascot that’s making a comeback from a Pittsburgh Penguins farm team that played in Amarillo in the 60′s and 70′s. The event was standing room only at the Civic Center as fans met the team president and co-owners of Amarillo Ice Sports LLC. The group purchased the team from the Kansas City Scouts, formerly known as the Topeka Pilots.

“We’re here tonight to celebrate hockey and to celebrate the vision of youth hockey,” said City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “It’s all happening because a local group wants to take the risk necessary to own and operate the team.”

The Wranglers will play next season, and already have the NAHL Draft coming up next month. While a head coach has not been named, the goal is to find someone who cares about Amarillo.

“Hockey is back baby! Our number one priority is to find somebody who is going to develop,” said Wranglers President Austin Sutter. “Find somebody who is going to be a service leader to this community.”

We’ll keep you updated on the Wranglers roster and coaching decisions coming up in the offseason.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns with chance for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes
Makuc David Makuc
Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation

Latest News

Bushland baseball players Tate Nebhut and Coleman Junell commit to colleges
Bushland baseball players Tate Nebhut and Coleman Junell commit to colleges
The Amarillo Bulls NAHL playoff push is off to a strong start thanks to veteran leadership....
The BullHorn featuring forward Jordan Venegoni
VIDEO: The BullHorn featuring forward Jordan Venegoni
Congratulations to West Texas A&M senior Shanna McBroom on becoming the first Lady Buff to be...
Shanna McBroom first Lady Buff named Diamond Sports/NFCA DII Catcher of the Year