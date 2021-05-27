Welcome back Wranglers, NAHL introduces new team next season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo hockey fans were introduced to next season’s NAHL locally owned team, the Wranglers, a mascot that’s making a comeback from a Pittsburgh Penguins farm team that played in Amarillo in the 60′s and 70′s. The event was standing room only at the Civic Center as fans met the team president and co-owners of Amarillo Ice Sports LLC. The group purchased the team from the Kansas City Scouts, formerly known as the Topeka Pilots.

“We’re here tonight to celebrate hockey and to celebrate the vision of youth hockey,” said City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “It’s all happening because a local group wants to take the risk necessary to own and operate the team.”

The Wranglers will play next season, and already have the NAHL Draft coming up next month. While a head coach has not been named, the goal is to find someone who cares about Amarillo.

“Hockey is back baby! Our number one priority is to find somebody who is going to develop,” said Wranglers President Austin Sutter. “Find somebody who is going to be a service leader to this community.”

We’ll keep you updated on the Wranglers roster and coaching decisions coming up in the offseason.

