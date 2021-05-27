Wastewater collection facility spill, west of Brickplant Road now contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A spill from a wastewater collection facility west of Brickplant Road northwest of the city has been contained.

The spill originated from a force main from a Lift Station No. 40, which is located northwest of the city and outside city limits.

The spill was due to a force main failure.

Repairs were made Wednesday evening and is now operational.

The volume of the spill was an estimated 568,000 gallons and was a combination of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters.

The wastewater flowed into a dry creek bed and has been contained.

Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area and crews are actively cleaning up the spill site.

Necessary and appropriate actions in the best interest of public safety will be taken if needed and indicated by sampling.

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.

City of Amarillo officials are working with the nearby property owner.

