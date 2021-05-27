Tyson Foods grants $32,000 to Amarillo Asian American Organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods is providing $32,000 to two Amarillo area organisations focused on supporting the Asian American community, immigrants and refugees.

In Amarillo, $16,000 will go to Amarillo Chin Christian Church and $16,000 to the Karen Community of Amarillo.

The funds will be used to address programming related to the organizations overall mission.

“We’re proud to stand with and support organizations that address issues members of the Asian community are facing,” said Garrett Dolan, senior manager, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “Diversity enriches and strengthens our communities.”

