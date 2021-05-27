TSA security in place at Clovis Regional Airport, passengers can hop onto connecting flights in Denver

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis Regional Airport is making many upgrades in an effort to bring more people and business to the city.

TSA (Transportation Security Administration) is now in place at the airport, so starting June first, passengers traveling will be able to hop right onto their connecting flights in Denver and not have to go through security there.

“Having TSA in Clovis makes it easier for travelers going through TSA. There won’t be any long lines here in Clovis, long wait times to get through TSA, it’s a shorter drive and it’s more convenient for passengers,” said James Harris, airport director at Clovis Regional Airport.

The new addition will include a one screen security lane.

“The TSA and their contractors have come in, they’ve tested the machine, everything works fine, and we’re ready for the grand opening,” said Harris.

This is not the only upgrade the airport has been working on.

They just finished resurfacing the parking lot and having completed the taxiway alpha reconstruction project.

They are finishing up a ramp extension to make it easier for aircraft to go in and out of the self-serve fueling station. The fueling station will be available to pilots within the next two months.

“Improving the facilities and services here at the airport is going to make travel better for passengers. It’ll make it easier for aircraft to come in and out as they need to do business in Clovis. We showed Clovis that we’re not just a small airport, we’re actually a regional airport,” said Harris.

The airport has also been working on getting flights to Dallas.

“We’re still trying to work out the details for getting a flight back to Dallas. It’s all up to the airlines now to get their agreements in place, but, we’re ready to go as soon as those agreements are in place,” said Harris.

The airport recently welcomed a new 50-passenger regional jet to Denver and passenger numbers have been rising because of it.

“The new jet has been operating as expected. Passenger numbers for that has increased. So, we have the capability to fly more passengers and we’re seeing those numbers start to climb... We expect passenger numbers to continue to rise. Through this year they’ve been on the rise and we expect that to continue,” said Harris.

The community is invited to the grand opening for the new Transportation Security Administration Terminal tomorrow, May 27, at 3:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Clovis Regional Airport, located at 459 CR 11.5, Texico, NM 88135.

Members of the public are invited to attend in a limited capacity. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live on the City’s Facebook page.

