Three Randall baseball players sign NLI, Tascosa’s Saylor Abbot and Canyon’s Bryce Ware put pen to paper

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders baseball team, Tascosa track and Canyon High tennis team celebrated signing day for a few seniors on Wednesday. Randall High’s Noah Baker, MJ Cepeda and Hayden Smith all signed their National Letter of Intent to play baseball.

Baker committed to play outfielder for Seward County Junior College. The Randall MVP ended his senior year with a .411 batting average.

”It goes all to the coaches. I mean they’ve taught us so well. All the credit goes to them. They’ve produced some good athletes,” said Baker.

Cepeda will play shortstop at Northeastern College. He received Honorable Mention All-District honors.

“It was awesome. It’s just been a really big blessing,” said Cepeda. “Like my dreams have just come true.”

Hayden Smith will join Frank Phillips College as a pitcher and outfielder. The First-Team All-District senior batted a .441 with 8 RBI and 16 runs.

“We have the best coaches in the Panhandle for sure,” said Smith. “Maybe even in the state, but they for sure help is with out dreams, future and goals.”

At Tascosa, Saylor Abbott signed to pole vault for Gardner Webb University. The four-year varsity vaulter broke her own school record this year at state, clearing 11-feet, 6 inches.

Canyon High School celebrated senior Bryce Ware on signing with Kansas Wesleyan. The class 4A state singles champion ended the school year with a record of 77-3. Congratulations to all of our local athletes.

