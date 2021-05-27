‘The possibilities are endless’: Homeless students working towards their GED

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For many homeless people, doors are often closed for not having their high school diploma.

That is why the Guyon Saunders Resource Center has partnered with Amarillo College to offer GED classes.

The homeless students in the course say they are tired of sleeping on the streets or shelters. They say, yes life happens and sometimes you end up in this situation, but they also have goals and a desire to do better.

Now with this program, they believe they are closer to making them happen.

“It feels good because there are so many things that I have been wanting to do over the years that I can’t do because I don’t have a diploma so I feel like this is getting me so I could do what I want to do,” said Kent King, returning GED student at Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

King has been homeless for five months now and says although it has only been three days, he’s already learned more than he has in the past 10 years.

He believes this is a first step in changing his life and with the help of god he will continue his education.

“I would like to go into radio and TV production and maybe get my mass communications degree,” said King.

There are only four students in the program, as they only have that many computers. These students know how hard it is to get an opportunity like this and are ready to take advantage of it.

Student Brenda Hernandez has tried to continue her education in the past, but without the encouragement and support she now has, it has not been possible.

“Finally, I get to do something and get my life together and accomplish something, get my life together, have a bright future instead of sitting there and mopping,” said Hernandez “This is something that has been in the back of my head, and I think now finally I am going to be able to reach that goal.”

She would also like to further her education and take business courses after this. She says this could not be possible without being able to lean on her peers and the constant push from faculty member Laura Boyd.

“Letting them now that they do matter and they can do this and that I am going to be with them in this journey and do whatever it takes,” said Laura Boyd, Case Manager at Guyon Saunders Resource Center. Whether it is getting the tutors, staying late, getting all their needs met, I am by their side, if they need me, they know they can call me.”

Boyd knows better than most how important that piece of paper is.

“I didn’t have my high school diploma. I did high school and got my college degree at the same time. It was a huge step for me and that is what actually got me going,” said Boyd.

Now she says it is her turn to give back and help others.

“The possibilities are endless and it starts here. Some of them are in shelters where they have to wake up really early and be here on time and no vehicle, they are all on foot,” said Boyd “But I am so proud of them cause they are getting it done, that just lets me know how much they want it.”

Now the hope is that others are also inspired to join.

“Saying yeah, they did it, we can do it too. You know the help is out there, they helped her, look at where she was at and look at where is at now. Maybe other people will see and they will follow,” said Hernandez.

That seems to be the case, as the center already has a waiting list after this group takes their test in July.

The center also works with Goodwill for career ready training.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.