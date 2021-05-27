Viewers Choice Awards
Stormy Season in Full Effect

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Storm chances are looking to continue as we prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Winds will be turning out of the north with an incoming cold front this afternoon that will aid in firing off storms in the area, as well as set us up for cooler weather ahead. Thunderstorms will push towards the south later on today, with similar threats to our Wednesday. Temperature wise, it’ll be a normal day, with a high of 85 degrees with partly cloudy skies until storms move in. The cold front previously mentioned will keep our temperatures down in the 60s and 70s throughout the remainder of the 7 day forecast.

