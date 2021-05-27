Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Sales tax holiday held for Energy Star and water-efficient products in Texas

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two tax-free holidays are taking place over Memorial Day weekend, giving Texans the chance to save on energy and water throughout the year.

Eligible tax-free items on May 29 to May 31 will include all WaterSense-labeled items and some Energy Star products.

Some water-conserving items such as mulch, trees and soil are also eligible.

“Outdated water systems and inefficient appliances, along with triple-digit temperatures, can put a tremendous strain on our water supplies and power grids,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

To see the full list of eligible products, view here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns with chance for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes
Amarillo officials have located 11-year-old juvenile
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Amarillo police investigating a reported shooting at Mary Hazelrigg Park

Latest News

AOTC-Agility Trials
Agility trials open to public at Tri-State Fair Grounds Memorial weekend
Ruby Annamarie Soliz
Potter County officials search for woman wanted on burglary charges
As summertime approaches, Amarillo Independent School District is continuing the learning with...
‘A classroom can be anywhere’: Season 2 of AISD’s Secret Classroom premieres on NewsChannel10
Homeless students working towards their GED
‘The possibilities are endless’: Homeless students working towards their GED