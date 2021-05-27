Potter County officials search for woman wanted on burglary charges

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on two counts of burglarizing a home.

Officials identified the woman as 20-year-old Ruby Annamarie Soliz.

She is described as 5-foot-four-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eye and black hair.

PCSO said she is wanted for two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony.

Those with information on her location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

