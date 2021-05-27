Portales firefighters honored for heroic rescue

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Portales first responders were honored at last night’s City Council meeting for an heroic rescue that was caught on camera.

On May 15, Portales received a heavy amount of rain and hail, and firefighters responded to this call of a mother trapped inside her SUV with her two children.

Their car floated backwards for about a half of a mile through a drainage ditch before finally coming to a rest on a sewer pipe.

“The pipe that they actually came in the restaurant is three and a half or four feet off the ground. So there was that much water moving under the vehicle, and then in watching the video, the water was coming over the hood. So it was very deep, very fast,” said TJ Cathey, Portales fire chief.

The four responding firefighters operated the ladder truck to lower a basket to the back of the SUV, broke the back window and rescued the mother and both children.

Chief Cathey says he can’t commend his department, city employees and other assisting departments enough for a job well done.

“Everybody from Portales Police Department to Portales Public Works, our dispatch center everybody played a huge role in this entire incident,” said Chief Cathey.

As Battalion Chief Frank said last night at City Council, it was a big team effort and every member of the team was very important.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.