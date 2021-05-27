New tool will provide better access to breast cancer screenings in some rural areas of Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Women in Dalhart and surrounding areas will soon have access to breast cancer screening closer to home.

Coon Memorial Hospital now has a 3D mammogram system that detects 40 percent more invasive cancers than two dimensional machines.

“A lot of younger women have dense breast so that means it’s harder to see with regular mammo,” said Carrie Gilly, radiology director at Coon Memorial Hospital. “With 3D we’re able to take slices and it cuts into, think of like a loaf of bread, like a sandwich slice so that we’re able to see in between those layers, and able to see those tiny cancers.”

According to the hospital 75 percent of women across the United States are compliant with going for their annual mammogram but in Dalhart that percentage is lower, because for many is far to drive to Amarillo.

By offering the screenings, they’re hoping to make it more convenient for the community, and potentially save more lives.

Aside from mammograms, the women’s suite at the hospital will also offer bone density screenings.

“Medicare and insurances suggest that women have bone density scan done very two years for women, I think, over age 65 and that can prevent osteoporosis,” said Joyce Bezner, Dallam-Hartley County Health Care Foundation.

The hospital is hoping to have the services available at the end of July.

Women interested in the screenings only need an order from the doctor.

The screening will probably be available Monday to Friday and a few Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

