Historic stagecoach travelling to Silverton for kickoff party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Journey Crew, from southern Missouri, are bringing their 1880′s Concord stagecoach to Silverton on Saturday.

The “Spirit of the Journey Stagecoach” will embark on its 12th long distance trip, making stops in Palo Duro and Caprock Canyons.

A group of cowboys and westerners are bringing pen pal letters from elementary students in West Plains Missouri to elementary students in the west.

The group will share letters with students from Silverton Texas Elementary School and students from Valley School serving Turkey and Quitaque.

The stagecoach will be available to view at an event at 5:00 p.m. outside of the Ghost Horse Gallery & Night Owl Espresso Bar in Silverton.

Organizers encourage the public to bring a camera and have their photo taken sitting in the stagecoach.

Activities during the event include a hamburger supper, horseshoes and cornhole, a roping dummy contest, homemade ice cream, and more.

