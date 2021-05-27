Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

FAA hits Boeing with $17 million fine for 737 wing issue

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration has fined Boeing for an issue with some of its 737 jets.

On Thursday, the agency announced the aircraft manufacturer will be fined $17 million over a faulty wing part.

The problem was revealed in 2019 and affects some of Boeing’s planes including the 737 Max and earlier versions called Next-Generation 737.

Boeing must also fix the problem and issues with its production within specific timeframes.

If it does not, the FAA will hit the company with additional penalties, totaling up to $10.1 million.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns with chance for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes
Amarillo officials have located 11-year-old juvenile
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Amarillo police investigating a reported shooting at Mary Hazelrigg Park

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack
An image of devastation from the Tulsa Race Massacre is shown on a drive-in screen from a...
Unearthing history: Tulsa massacre victims search resumes
The travel industry expects a rebound now that Americans have received more vaccinations,...
Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices
(Source: pexels.com)
Sales tax holiday held for Energy Star and water-efficient products in Texas