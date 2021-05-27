Viewers Choice Awards
Bushland baseball players Tate Nebhut and Coleman Junell commit to colleges
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over at Bushland High School, the Falcons baseball team celebrated two seniors, Tate Nebhut and Coleman Junell, on their college signing day.

Nebhut made his commitment to play for Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

The first team all district pitcher went 11 and 1 on the year with 117 strikeouts.

Junell signed his national letter of intent to Frank Phillips College.

As the district MVP, batting over a .500 average, he tallied 10 wins and no losses on the mound with 100 strikeouts.

Both athletes are excited to continue their love for the game at the collegiate level.

”I’ve wanted to play college baseball since I was about 12, and for it to finally happen, it’s been really exciting. I feel like it’s a good way to repay my parents for all that they’ve put into me. I want to make them proud. It just means that I get to go ahead and continue my love for the game because I know when it’s over I will miss it just like everybody else does so, just being able to further that a little bit longer is a dream come true,” said Coleman Junell.

Congratulations to Coleman and Tate!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

