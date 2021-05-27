Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police investigating a reported shooting at Mary Hazelrigg Park

Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating reports of a shot fired at Mary Hazelrigg Park.

Today at around 8:00 p.m., an officer was flagged down at the park on shots fired.

No witnesses would cooperate with the investigation and no injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident and would like to assist APD in the investigation, give them a call at (806) 378-3038.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns with chance for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes
Makuc David Makuc
Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10

Latest News

Homeless students working towards their GED
‘The possibilities are endless’: Homeless students working towards their GED
Security is now in place at the Clovis Regional Airport... so soon, passengers traveling will...
TSA security in place at Clovis Regional Airport, passengers can hop onto connecting flights in Denver
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10
Amarillo officials have located 11-year-old juvenile