Amarillo police investigating a reported shooting at Mary Hazelrigg Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating reports of a shot fired at Mary Hazelrigg Park.

Today at around 8:00 p.m., an officer was flagged down at the park on shots fired.

No witnesses would cooperate with the investigation and no injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident and would like to assist APD in the investigation, give them a call at (806) 378-3038.

