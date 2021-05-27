Amarillo Museum of Art opening show of Texas artists starting tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Museum of Art is opening a show of Texas artists through the years, tomorrow.

Starting May 27 to August 1, will be showing an art collection of the most comprehensive and encyclopedic collections of Texas art in private hands.

From early to contemporary Texas art, the Albritton collection follows a lineage of distinguished and influential artists working in the lone star state.

The Amarillo Museum of Art is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

Summer hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.