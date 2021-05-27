Viewers Choice Awards
Agility trials open to public at Tri-State Fair Grounds Memorial weekend

By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Obedience Training Club will host agility trials at the Tri-State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The public is invited to watch for free from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Amarillo National Center.

Dogs with agility levels from novice to master, from the tri-state area will participate.

