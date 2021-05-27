‘A classroom can be anywhere’: Season 2 of AISD’s Secret Classroom premieres on NewsChannel10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As summertime approaches, Amarillo Independent School District is continuing the learning with season two of The Secret Classroom, shown every week on NewsChannel10 Too.

The 12-episode season features AISD teachers and students teaching academic skills found in every day life.

“[Our goal] is to expose our students to learning throughout the summer when they typically may not be as interested and curious about learning,” said Patrick Miller, curriculum assessment specialist at Whittier Elementary School. “It enables our students and their families to understand that a classroom can be anywhere and the secret is the magic within. If they go to the local grocery store, or spend time with their parents or sing along in the car to a song, it all encompasses learning and that’s what we want to promote.”

This week’s episode teaches kids about animals, while another shows them how heat changes things by cooking pancakes in the kitchen.

The goal of the program is to prevent the ‘summer brain drain’ and keep kids learning.

AISD believed the best way to do this was to use their very own teachers, rather than actors or actresses.

“It’s about authenticity,” explained Miller. “Students are going to be able to relate to faces and folks that they know. So I think our district leadership did a great job in ensuring that all talent that were assigned this task and participated are from within this district.”

Kindergarten teacher at Wolflin Elementary, Megan Neuberger, agrees, saying kids learn best from teachers and classrooms they recognize.

“It’s teachers that know exactly what should be taught and how to relate to these kids specifically,” she said. “Being able to see a teacher, kids can relate to it so much better because they actually see it in their own classroom.”

Educators also hope the program provides parents will useful tips on how to incorporate learning at home.

“Whenever kids go home this allows them an opportunity for them to expand their learning. It provides talking points for them with their parents or their siblings,” said Neuberger. “And their parents get a little bit of a view of what happens in our classrooms and now parents know whats going on, what questions they can ask, what [their kids] are learning.”

A partnership between NewsChannel10 and AISD, Secret Classroom launched last year to connect kids and teachers during the height of COVID-19.

After much success, including a Lone Star Emmy Award, two Telly Awards and a Communicator Award of Distinction, AISD knew a second season was in order.

Teachers say the series makes virtual learning more fun.

“The students had a blast. It was so much fun to watch them while they were watching the show and whenever they saw all the animals pop up they were so excited,” said Neuberger.

Chloe, a kindergarten student at Wolflin Elementary says she enjoyed the show and is excited to see her own teacher in an episode.

“It was great! I liked the part when they said jokes...and the animals,” she said.

Her classmate, Jamie, said she liked learning about different animal’s habits and her favorite episode was from last season when they made salads.

New episodes premiere every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., with an encore showing on Saturday.

Episodes stream on NewsChannel10 Too and NewsChannel10.com/live.

