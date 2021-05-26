Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

WTAMU providing free Wi-Fi service in Palo Duro Canyon

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is now providing Wi-Fi service to the public in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

According to a news release, through WT Connect, visitors to the park’s Pioneer Amphitheatre, home of the “Texas” outdoor musical, can use phones and other devices to make calls, send texts and more.

“We’re so fortunate in the Panhandle to have a place like Palo Duro Canyon. The beauty of the canyon and the access to nature it provides is so important for the physical and mental wellbeing of our visitors. But maintaining a park on the floor of a canyon is not without its challenges, and not least among them is communication,” said Jeff Davis, assistant park superintendent. “This partnership with WT is going to have a huge impact on our visitors. Not only will they be able to share their experience in the park through social media, and texts, but we also will have better access to life-saving resources in the event that someone is hurt or lost.”

WT partnered with Mid-Plains Rural Cooperative in Tulia to expand an already installed fiber network, building out connection hubs and providing free internet service to visitors to Pioneer Amphitheatre, with plans to include significant portions of the rest of the state park.

“Without this partnership with Mid-Plains, this would not have happened,” said James Webb, WT’s vice president for information technology and chief information officer. “We explored running fiber from out campus, and it would have cost $1 million or more. But by working with this rural technology company and living up to the ideals of WT 125, we were able to conserve resources and still provide a valuable service to thousands of the park’s visitors, from here and around the country.”

WT connect will increase internet bandwidth speed by 500 percent, making it possible for faculty and students to eventually hold classes in the canyon.

Visitors will find a landing page branded “WT Connect” when they try to use internet in the canyon and can access the Wi-Fi after entering their email address.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Makuc David Makuc
Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours

Latest News

TxDOT will host a virtual hearing to discuss the proposed approval of funding for airport...
TxDOT to host virtual hearing to discuss funding for Hutchinson County and Dalhart airport improvements
The Don Harrington Discovery Center is opening a new exhibit called Toys: The Inside Story....
Don Harrington Discovery Center opening new Toys: The Inside Story exhibit
The City of Canyon has decided to open the Canyon Aqua Park for the summer 2020 season.
Canyon Aqua Park opens for summer on Saturday
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns with chance for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes