WTAMU providing free Wi-Fi service in Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is now providing Wi-Fi service to the public in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

According to a news release, through WT Connect, visitors to the park’s Pioneer Amphitheatre, home of the “Texas” outdoor musical, can use phones and other devices to make calls, send texts and more.

“We’re so fortunate in the Panhandle to have a place like Palo Duro Canyon. The beauty of the canyon and the access to nature it provides is so important for the physical and mental wellbeing of our visitors. But maintaining a park on the floor of a canyon is not without its challenges, and not least among them is communication,” said Jeff Davis, assistant park superintendent. “This partnership with WT is going to have a huge impact on our visitors. Not only will they be able to share their experience in the park through social media, and texts, but we also will have better access to life-saving resources in the event that someone is hurt or lost.”

WT partnered with Mid-Plains Rural Cooperative in Tulia to expand an already installed fiber network, building out connection hubs and providing free internet service to visitors to Pioneer Amphitheatre, with plans to include significant portions of the rest of the state park.

“Without this partnership with Mid-Plains, this would not have happened,” said James Webb, WT’s vice president for information technology and chief information officer. “We explored running fiber from out campus, and it would have cost $1 million or more. But by working with this rural technology company and living up to the ideals of WT 125, we were able to conserve resources and still provide a valuable service to thousands of the park’s visitors, from here and around the country.”

WT connect will increase internet bandwidth speed by 500 percent, making it possible for faculty and students to eventually hold classes in the canyon.

Visitors will find a landing page branded “WT Connect” when they try to use internet in the canyon and can access the Wi-Fi after entering their email address.

