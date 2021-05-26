Viewers Choice Awards
TxDOT to host virtual hearing to discuss funding for Hutchinson County and Dalhart airport improvements

TxDOT will host a virtual hearing to discuss the proposed approval of funding for airport improvements in Hutchinson County and the City of Dalhart.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will host a virtual hearing to discuss the proposed approval of funding for airport improvements in Hutchinson County and the City of Dalhart.

The hearing will take place on May 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will discuss pavement improvements for the Dalhart airport and runway improvements for the Hutchinson County airport.

The estimated federal share of the funding for the Dalhart airport is about $5.26 million, with an estimated local share of $585,000. The project funding would total $5.85 million.

The estimated federal share of the funding for the Hutchinson County airport is about $3 million, with an estimated local share of $340,000. The project funding would total $3.4 million.

To join the meeting, click here.

