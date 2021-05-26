Viewers Choice Awards
Tracking Possible Storms

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT
As we head into our Wednesday, we’re going to see a familiar set up, however our severe weather risk is going to be higher. In terms of where we expect showers and storms, that all depends on the dry line, as its expected to move through the area this afternoon, firing storms its leading edge. As of right now, the eastern regions of the panhandle are our focus with threats of large hail, high winds and a low risk for tornadoes. For today, expect highs to climb into the upper 80s with 90s possible in some places with partly cloudy skies for most with southerly winds at 15-20 mph.

